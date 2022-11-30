Woman Crush Wednesday: From 'Heropanti' To 'Bhediya', Kriti Sanon's Transformation Into A Bona Fide Hindi Film Heroine

Through the years, actress Kriti Sanon has demonstrated her aptitude as an actor with celebrated movies like Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), Lukka Chuppi (2019) and Mimi (2021).

In fact, after Mimi, where she played the role of a surrogate mother, Kriti established herself as a bankable and immensely talented true-blue Hindi film heroine.

Therefore, on Woman Crush Wednesday, we are celebrating the amazing rise of Kriti Sanon her cinematic journey, turning point and latest love interest.

Before becoming an actor, Kriti dabbled in modelling for a while. She made her acting debut with Telugu film Nenokkadine in 2014. However, the film did not do well at the box office.

Later that year, her first Hindi film, Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff, released which emerged as a commercial success and even won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Female.

In 2017, Kriti starred in two films – Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi. While Raabta, in which she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, tanked at the box office, Kriti received lots of acclaim for her role in Bareilly Ki Barfi, which co-starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about the positive response the film received, Kriti, during an interview in 2018, told Pinkvilla, "It got a lot of love; more than what we all expected. Even today, I get messages from people who’ve seen it now.

"All this love makes you feel much more confident to step out of my comfort zone and try something different. Now, 90 per cent of the films I'm offered are stories based in small towns. People are looking beyond all the glamour, which is good."

Then in 2019 came Lukka Chuppi which set the box office ringing. The actress raked in immense love and appreciation for her brilliant performance in the film. However, she had also expressed her disappointment for attributing the film’s massive success to the male lead, Kartik Aryan.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Kriti said, "The conversation started after a headline stating 'Mr. Bachchan's Badla and Kartik Aryan’s Luka Chuppi do well at the box office', surfaced. Taapsee pointed it out and tweeted that female actors have also worked in these films. Though it happens at times, I think most people are scared nowadays about not mentioning the work of female actors. They fear that we might tweet about it.

"There are times when actresses are not given as much importance as the actors, even when it comes to mentioning them in the headline. You don't call a romantic film a girl's movie. Some people have the tendency to write in detail about the male lead's performance and just two lines describing the leading lady's work. That, too, they focus more on how pretty she looked. Now, that's upsetting."

However, in 2021, when Mimi released, Kriti amazed the audience with her outstanding performance in the film. Often termed as the best work of her career, the film put her in the top league of B-Town celebs.

Ever since then there has been no turning back for her. Today, a year after the release of Mimi, Kriti is regarded as one of the most important actresses of her generation. Her performance in the film invoked in a sense of comfort and an appreciation for life among the cine-goers.

Her recent release, Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan, has been showered with love by the masses. The movie managed to make a triumphant showing despite the intense competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam.

Nevertheless, from the past few days, the actress has been making headlines not for her work, but rather her personal life. The internet has been rife with rumours that something is brewing between Kriti and her Adipurush co-star Prabhas.

However, the actress, earlier today, quashing all the "baseless" rumours said that she is not planning to get married anytime soon.

Taking to her Instagram story, she said, "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours.

"Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

This came after actor Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti's relationship, during the promotion of Bhediya on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, Varun didn't name Prabhas.