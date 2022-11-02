Woman Crush Wednesday: Deepika Padukone REJECTED These 5 Blockbuster Films | Take A Look

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actresses in India. The diva, who will soon be seen starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in ‘Pathaan’ has carved a niche for herself in a career spanning over 15 years.

Deepika Padukone has been a part of several blockbuster films, including ‘Padmavat’, ‘Chennai Express’ amongst others. The ‘Fighter’ star also ventured into Hollywood with her film ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage.’

Though Deepika has had a successful run at the box office, the diva also rejected several films that turned out to be huge successes. On Woman Crush Wednesday, take a look at 5 films rejected by Deepika Padukone that turned out to be huge hits:

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt won the hearts of audiences and critics with her performance in and as ‘Gangubai’. Reportedly, it wasn’t Alia, but Deepika Padukone who was the first choice of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s last directorial film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ was first offered to Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, Deepika was offered Katrina Kaif’s role opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but the diva turned down the role for unknown reasons.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sonam Kapoor played the role of Salman Khan’s love interest in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial. But the film was initially offered to Deepika Padukone.

Sultan

It is widely known that Salman Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Sultan’ was first offered to Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood diva turned down the role, after which Anushka Sharma was signed on for the film.

Fast And Furious 7

Vin Diesel worked with Deepika Padukone in ‘XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage’. During the promotions of the film, the Hollywood star revealed that Deepika Padukone was also offered a role in the blockbuster franchise ‘Fast and Furious 7’, which she could not do at the time.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Yash Raj Film’s ‘Pathaan’. The film is slated to release in theaters on January 25, 2023.