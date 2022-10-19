Woman Crush Wednesday: Alia Bhatt's Funny Nicknames, Favorite Perfumes And Other Interesting Facts You Must Know

Alia Bhatt has proved herself to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The diva, who completed 10 years in the film industry on October 19, has successfully established herself as one superstar of Bollywood.

Delivering 4 back-to-back hits with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi, ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’, and ‘Brahmastra’, Alia has paved her way to super stardom in 2022. Personally too, Alia Bhatt has had one of the most special years of her life.

Alia Bhatt got married to long time partner Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year. The duo dated for 5 years before tying the knot in a private ceremony. Ranbir and Alia are now expecting their first child together in November end this year.

On Woman Crush Wednesday, take a look at 5 interesting facts about Alia Bhatt that you probably didn't know:

Funny Nicknames

While Alia Bhatt’s name has carved its own place in the film business, the ‘Student of the Year’ star had her fair share of funny nicknames growing up. ‘Aloo Kalu,’ ‘Aloo Baalu’ and ‘Batata Vada’ are one of the funniest ones.

Auditioned Against 400 Other Actors

Alia Bhatt’s dream debut in Karan Johar’s directorial didn’t come easy. The then-18 year old Alia auditioned with 400 other girls to land the role of ‘Shanaya’ in the 2012 super hit movie.

If Not An Actor, Alia Would Be?

In an interview with Vogue India, Alia revealed “I think I would Master in organization. I’m so obsessed about organizing. I love making plans.”

Loves Wearing Men’s Perfumes

While working with Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt fell in love with his perfume collection and since developed an admiration for men’s perfumes.

Dealing With Pre-Release Jitters

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actors there is. But still, even she gets pre-release jitters every now and then. To deal with those, Alia opened up and said that she allows herself five days of anxiety right before the release of a film. “Sometimes, I joke, ‘Why can’t we shoot films and not release them?’ That would be so much fun. Just send them to another planet,” she said in an interview.