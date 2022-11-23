Woman Crush Wednesday: 9 times Priyanka Chopra Jonas Made India Proud

From winning the Miss World Pageant in 2000 to achieving stardom in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has definitely made it big.

Today she is a film star, singer, author, producer, entrepreneur, investor and a newly minted mother – all rolled into one.

On Woman Crush Wednesday, here's a look at the 9 times Priyanka Chopra made us proud:

1. Priyanka Chopra is an international singer. She is the first Indian actor to work with international music stars like Pitt Bull and Will.I.Am for songs like Exotic and In My City, respectively.

2. Chopra starred in Quantico which became very popular among the audiences in the west and also won her People's Choice Award for 'Favourite Actress in a New TV Series' twice. She also featured alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch.

3. Priyanka has also appeared on famous American talk shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she spoke at length about her Indian heritage.

4. She became the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF in 2016 and ever since then has been involved in a number of efforts to protect children's rights and promote the education of girls all over the world.

5. Priyanka, in August 2022, introduced to the world her haircare brand Anomaly which is a perfect amalgamation of various natural oils (coconut, castor seed, jojoba) into contemporary shampoos, conditioners, masks and more.

6. Chopra partnered with her entrepreneurial friend Maneesh Goyal to open a fancy Indian restaurant Sona on East 20th Street in New York in 2021. The restaurant is often in news for playing host to famous celebrities like Anupam Kher, Mindy Kaling and Kal Penn.

7. She also launched Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015 with her mother Madhu Chopra that has churned out a few Indian films such as Marathi comedy Ventilator in 2016 and Bollywood movie The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

8. Chopra and her business partner Goyal introduced Sona Home in June 2022. According to Vogue, Sona Home features a 45-piece collection designed by the duo which packs in dinnerware, linens, gilded bottle coolers and even candelabras.

9. In 2018, the Dostana actor also invested in Bumble, a dating app where only women can make the first move.

10. Priyanka Chopra is also the second most followed Indian on Instagram with 83.6 million followers!