Woman Crush Wednesday: 5 Lesser Known Facts About 'Bigg Boss 15' Winner Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who enjoys a massive popularity on social media post her stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, is an absolute fan-favorite. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of her ongoing supernatural drama series, Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’, rose to fame post winning ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Been in the industry for about 10 years, Tejasswi has worked in many popular Hindi television shows and gained immense popularity for her performance in Colors TV’s hit show, ‘Swaarigini’.

On Woman Crush Wednesday today, take a look at 5 lesser known facts about the television diva:

Tejasswi Prakash Was Born In Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

While Tejasswi is a Maharashtrian girl, many would guess that the TV star would have been born in Mumbai. But to many people’s surprise, the ‘Naagin 6’ star was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to a Marathi speaking family.

A Qualified Engineer

Tejasswi Prakash never ceases to amaze her fans with her killer looks and impeccable style. But the diva is not just beautiful, but also has a rich mind. Tejasswi holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Is Not Her First Reality Show

Tejasswi Prakash is well versed with the world of reality shows, having participated in series including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The diva also tried her hand at comedy and participated in shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao and more.

A Popular Face On Hindi Television

With successful shows like ‘Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki’, ’Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ and ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’, Tejasswi has enjoyed her time being a popular face on television.

Rumored Relationships

Tejasswi Prakash met her current boyfriend, actor Karan Kundrra on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, where the duo fell in love. The couple has been going strong ever since and are fondly dubbed by fans as ‘TejRan’. Prior to dating Karan, Tejasswi was rumored to have dated her co-actor from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, Shivin Narang. However, the two denied any such reports.