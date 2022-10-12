Woman Crush Wednesday: 5 Facts You Must Know About ‘National Crush Of India’ Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is often dubbed as the 'National Crush Of India'. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll post the blockbuster success of her film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The pan-India Telugu film, which also starred Allu Arjun, did a monstrous business at the box office and made Rashmika Mandanna an overnight sensation.

Recently, Rashmika made her debut in Hindi movies with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer ‘Goodbye’. The movie was received with positive feedback from the audiences and critics.

On Woman Crush Wednesday, take a look at 5 facts about the diva that you must know:

Started Her Career With A TV Ad

Rashmika Mandanna started her career with a television commercial which she shot for beauty brand ‘Clean and clear’. A filmmaker spotted Rashmika in the ad and thus began her illustrious career.

Bankable Actor In The Southern Film Industry

Rashmika Mandanna’s debut film ‘Kirik Party’ became one of the highest grossing films in Kannada industry in 2016. She then starred in the 2018-film ‘Chalo’ with Naga Shaurya which became a big hit, followed by Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Geetha Govindam’ in the same year. Back to back successes in Telugu and Kannada cinema made Rashmika a big name in the south film industry.

Engagement With Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna began dating her ‘Kirik Party’ co-star Rakshit Shetty during the shooting of the film. The couple got engaged on 3 July 2017 but mutually broke off their engagement in September 2018. Rashmika and Rakshit cited compatibility issues as the reason for parting ways.

Dating Life

Rashmika is currently rumored to be dating ‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda. The duo have starred together in films like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ and have since developed a strong bond. Although the two have never confirmed their relationship, Rashmika and Vijay maintain that they are very close friends.

Venturing Into Bollywood

With many Southern film successes under her belt, Rashmika is now focusing on Hindi film industry. After starring in ‘Goodbye’ the actor will be next seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’. She will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.