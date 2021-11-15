New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taapsee Pannu has proved herself as one of the most versatile actress of her league. She has carved a niche for herserf in Bollywood with her intense perfomances one after the other. And now, the 'Thappad' actress is set to burst on the silver screen with a comedy flick. Yes, she had announced her film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan some time ago, now the first look of it is out and about.

Taapsee Pannu took to her official social media handle to share a pic where she is seen in a police uniform holding a map while her co-star Pratik Gandhi is dressed in a wedding sherwani and has a pair of binoculars in his hand.

Captioning her Instagram post, Taapsee wrote, "Pratik Gandhi and I are all set to find his missing bride in Junglee Pictures & Roy Kapur Films’ next comedy-drama #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? Here's the #FirstLook!!"

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The film has been pitched as a madcap comedy-drama and going by the name 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' it looks like the plot revolves around the search for a missing girl.

The movie has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Junglee Pictures meanwhile it has been directed by debut fimmaker Arshad Syed. Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? will be releasing next year.

Meanwhile, talking about Taapsee Pannu, she was recently seen in films like Haseen Dillruba starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane and sports drama Rashmi Rocket. Both the films got mixed reviews but she earned praises for her performances.

On the other hand, Pratik Gandhi shot to fame with web series scam 1992 based on businessman Harshad Mehta's life.

