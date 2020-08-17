In a recent interview, Ghai opened up about Mahima's allegations and tried to pass them off as a childish act which was said under an influence of some kind, and can be easily forgotten.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who happens to be in the film business for over four decades, recently came into limelight when actress Mahima Chaudhry alleged that the director had ‘bullied’ her and even took her to the court to stop her working with others. The actress had said that due to this, she lost out on many important stints in big films during the initial years of her career.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ghai opened up about Mahima's allegations and tried to pass them off as a childish act which was said under an influence of some kind, and can be easily forgotten.

"Woh bachchi hai. Bhool jao, Ghai said. (She is a kid. Forget it.) He said that Chaudhry might have given those statements against him under 'excitement', and he is not really affected by it.

"She had come to our film institute just last year as a guest lecturer, at least two-three times. We talk every eight-nine months, we keep on joking with each other. Someone must have provoked her," Ghai said.



'Messaged Mahima after reading the news'

Subhash Ghai said that he feels that Mahima might have said what she said as a joke. "When I read the news, I messaged her 'mubarak ho', and we laughed," Ghai added.

What Mahima Chaudhry had alleged?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mahima Chaudhry, 46, who had debuted in the film industry with Subhash Ghai’s ‘Pardes’ (1997), alleged that Subhash Ghai bullied her during the beginning of her career and made it clear to several producers to not work with her, which limited the options available to further her career’s trajectory.

"I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission," Mahima had alleged.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma