New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Comedian Bhramanandam has once again proved that he is a jack of all and he never fails to appreciate people with his amazing gesture. Comedian-actor Bhramanandam gave an amazing surprise gift to Allu Arjun on New Year as he gifted him a sketch of Lord Venkateshwara that took him 45 days to complete. Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared the photos of the priceless gift and thanked the comedian, and called it a priceless gift. Bhramanandam and Allu Arjun shares a great camaraderie and thus he gifted him such a precious gift on New Year.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun shared a picture of the hand-drawn sketch made by Brahmanandam. His caption read, "The most priceless gift I received from our beloved Brahmanandam garu. 45 days of work. Hand drawn pencil sketch. Thank you (sic)."

Going by the pictures, the comedian not only framed the sketch but also sent a calendar along with it. It is reported that it took him 45 days to complete the sketch and the sketch has fine details in it.

Bhramanandam's son Raja Goutham also took to social media to share how his father has got better at his art and the caption read, "His relentless pursuit of perfection is what makes him who he is. What started as a hobby turned out to be one of his finest skills. One of the countless ways he managed to inspire us during this lockdown. Thank you for all the lessons 2020!! Wishing everyone lots of love and good health..!!” (sic)

Allu Arjun's wife also shared a video of him looking at the sketch and the video went viral on social media. In the video, the superstar is looking at the sketch in awe and is seen reading the fine details of the sketch that has been well worked by the comedian.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma