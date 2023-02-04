'Wives Shouldn't Blame Other Women, Question Your Husband First': Aruna Irani Flags Society's Double-Standards

Bollywood actress Aruna Irani, in-an-honest interview opened up about her marriage and society's double standard viewpoint, speaking boldly about the 'housebreaking' issues due to the 'other women' situation in marriage.

On Smita Pakash's podcast for ANI, Aruna Irani spoke at length about marrying a married man and the issues she had to face from society. Aruna Irani said that first wives usually blame the 'other women' in their marriage for the husband's affair, whereas the husband should be the one to be blamed, making solemn promises to be faithful, and then pulling the brakes.

Veteran actress Aruna Irani reveals for the first time about her awkward situation being married to a married man. She says she never wanted to break a home so she remained silent and opted not to have children of her own. Here is an excerpt of the podcast. https://t.co/fh6GwLP70m — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) February 3, 2023

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Aruna Irani said, "You see, these wives, they always blame the 'other woman'. But think! See, I am not responsible to keep you happy. Your husband is responsible. Hold him first. Ask him, 'Why did you do this?"

She continued, "Tell them no? I did not have an affair with the intention to break into a home. Like Hema Malini, if she married Dharmendra, she didn't want to break any family. Marriage has no security, only love has security. It's just a paper so you can boldly say that yes, he is my husband, she is my wife. Otherwise it has no value. Where love ends, marriage ends."

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini got married to actor Dharmendra as his second wife. Dharmendra was earlier married to Prakash Kaur and already had four children with her. Later on, the couple had two daughters Ahana and Esha Deol.

Aruna Irani also stated, "See it is not easy for a person to get married to a married man. For instance, if something happens to my child at midnight, I can't call my husband. That's why I never wanted a child. I knew I would never give that sorrow to my child."

Aruna Irani is currently married to filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who was already married and had kids when she first met him. Aruna Irani got married when she was 40 in 1990.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Aruna Irani said, "We met each other during one of the films that we worked on together. During that film, he used to make all the other actors wait till Dharmendra ji arrived on sets to start the shoot."

She also stated, "And I used to get very angry at him as I was too working on some other films at that time. So we started with a love-and-hate relationship. I used to get very upset with him and he used to console me. Uss chakkar mein kaise lafda ho gaya samajh nahi aya."

Aruna Irani was last seen in 'Kahani Rubberband Ki' helmed by Sarika Sanjot. The film also featured Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor, and Manish Raisinghan.