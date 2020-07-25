With the support of fans, Sushant’s Dil Bechara’s IMDb rating climbed to 10 within minutes of its release. Currently, Dil Bechara is rated 9.8 out of 10 with more than 21,000 votes.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise had literally shocked people across the country. However, his last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ was premiered on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar and his fans made sure that the movie gains the first position on IMDb's 'Top Rated Indian Movies' list leaving behind Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

With the support of fans, Sushant’s Dil Bechara’s IMDb rating climbed to 10 within minutes of its release. Currently, Dil Bechara is rated 9.8 out of 10 with more than 21,000 votes.

Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of John Greene's wildly popular novel The Fault in Our Stars, has a special place for the audiences as it unfolds two realisations. One is the loss of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput while the other is his acting skills which could have taken him higher in the Industry.

Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and it stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film showed Sushant as Manny who is suffering from osteosarcoma while Sanjana as Kizie who is battling thyroid cancer.

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have taken it to Twitter to share their happiness over the Dil Bechara’s success. Look at fans reaction:

#IMDb 10/10 IMDB.

What a record breaking Performance by the audience in *Ratings*.

And a finest Tribute to the finest actor

RIP 🙏💐* #SushantSinghRajput *

A very nyc performance in his last movie#DilBechara #DilBecharaToday — Harsh raj (@Hsraj04) July 25, 2020

#DilBecharaReview sometimes we just have to say "SERI" to every negative vibes and continue to live in present with your loved ones❤️. Dil Bechara an outstanding film that will make you smile, love and will make you cry in the end. you will fall in love with manny nd kizie — Saket Singh (@saketsinghb) July 25, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. The actor was battling with depression and was taking anti-depressant pills from the last six months. Police have questioned over 34 people in connection regarding the actor’s death. Officials are still looking for any professional rivalry involved.

