The trailer has received severe heat from the public ever since it was first released on August 11 amid the ongoing nepotism row. Within 24 hours of its released, the video had become the most disliked trailer on Youtube and soon after the most disliked video on Youtube in terms of the dislike ratio.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 has become the second-most disliked video on YouTube with over 1.1 crore thumbs down, beating Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’.

The trailer has received severe heat from the public ever since it was first released on August 11 amid the ongoing nepotism row. Within 24 hours of its released, the video had become the most disliked trailer on YouTube and soon after the most disliked video on Youtube in terms of the dislike ratio.

At present, the trailer has 62 million views and more than 1.1 crore dislikes, against mere 6.6 lakh likes. The most disliked video, however, still remains the Youtube Rewind 2018, with over 15 million dislikes.

At over 94 per cent, the trailer has the highest dislike percentage on YouTube, zooming past the record of YouTuber Pewdiepie, who has received 93 per cent dislikes for his video after he explicitly asked his fans for dislikes.

Last week, Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had reacted to the trailer garnering massive dislikes, saying that she is pleased that the chatter around the trailer made it trend on the video platform.

Reacting to a Twitter pointing to the trailer receiving immense dislikes, Bhatt said that both lovers and haters are two sides of the same coin and that she “gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending.”

“Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!” Bhatt wrote on Twitter.

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, Sadak-2's producer Mukesh Bhatt in a TV interview had said that Sushant Singh Rajput was going Parveen Babi way and he could see it coming.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Sadak-2 will stream on Disney-Hotstar from 28th August onward.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja