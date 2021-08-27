Farah Khan and Shah Rukh share a special bond of friendship. The two recently re-created Main Hoon Na moments. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Main Hoon Na released 17 years ago but SRK fans still rejoice to the movie and its iconic songs. Farah Khan made a debut in film industry as a director with this movie starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It is long journey that they both have covered after this classic hit.

Teasing the fans a little, Farah Khan and Shah Rukh took a trip down to Main hoon Na days making every one hit nostalgia. Farah Khan took to her Instagram on thursday to share a reel featuring Shah Rukh Khan dancing on the popular hit track of movie Main Hoon Na.

They both are dancing as in the end Farah and Shah Rukh striked his most popular pose. Sharing the reel, Farah captioned the video,“With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays.”

This reel got netizens to shower praise and love. Many social media users have lead to the speculations that this Director-Actor duo is coming up with a sequel of Main Hoon Na. Released in year 2004, Main Hoon Na also featured Shushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Kirron Kher.

Many Bollywood celebrities have also reacted to this reel, Riteish deshmukh writes,"All time favourite." While Ranveer Singh with a heart emojis writes,“ohhhhhhhhhhhh heart Melt !!!”. Shreya Ghoshal, Kriti Sanon, Mohan Shakti complimented the post with bunch of hearts.

Not a while ago, Farah re-created song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai with its lead Hritik Roshan. Farah shared the reel with Hritik on the social micro blogging site.

