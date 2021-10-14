New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Last month turned out to be extremely tough for the Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill after the untimely demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Since then, Shehnaaz has been away from the limelight, however, now the actress has resumed her work and has begun with media interaction for her upcoming movie 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljith Dosanjh.

During the promotion of the film, Shehnaaz appeared in front of the media for the first time after the demise of Sidharth Shukla. The actress explained that while preparing for the role in the movie, she gave 40 per cent of who she really is in reality. Apart from that, she also opened up about what love and attachment mean to her.

“Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio,)” she said as quoted by Bollywood Bubble.

“Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much)," Shehnaaz added.

The Punjabi movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz will be seen playing the role of a mother of a toddler in the film. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were the ex-participants of Bigg Boss season 13, and during the show the duo became close and their bond grew close through the season. After which fans name the duo as ‘SidNaaz’.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen