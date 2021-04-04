Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the film Chehre, in which he will share the screen space with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from this, he recently announced his forthcoming film Goodbye.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his acting skills and husky voice, is working hard on his pun game. Recently, Big B shared a post on Instagram in which he cracked a hilarious joke on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with all due respect, and we are wheezing.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture in which he was donning a tie-dye sweatshirt and was giving the side pose for the photo. His caption read, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : और त्योहार के चुटकुले बंद नहीं हुए ।

With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..

ENGLISH. :

Anushka has a huge apartment!

HINDI :

अनुष्का के पास विराट खोली है। !

Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."

Well, looks like, actor Amitabh Bachchan is the master of dad jokes, and no matter how hard we try, we can't stop laughing at it.

As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, "kya baat hai sir ji.. too funny.."

Another user wrote, "Sir aap bhi itni raat tak online rehte hai."

Yet another wrote, "Hahaha kamal hi kardiya LOL."

His Instagram post had garnered 320,135 likes, at the time of writing this article. And, looks like, this pun has become the new favourite joke of netizens.

This is not the first time when Amitabh Bachchan engaged in fun banter with Anushka Sharma. Earlier, to wish Anushka on her birthday, Big B shared a post in which he wrote, "@AnushkaSharma... Anushka... this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan... wished you on May 1st via SMS... no response... checked they said you changed number... sent greetings again... love and wishes... you looked radiant at the IPL game last night."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the film Chehre, in which he will share the screen space with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from this, he recently announced his forthcoming film Goodbye. The film is being helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma