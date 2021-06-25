On Friday Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and showed his gratitude towards his fans for all the support and love they have shown him for his films in these past years. Later he conducted a QnA saying 'Ask SRK'

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan has always been loved by his fans for the diversity of roles he has played in various movies. The actor has completed 28 years in the film industry and was last seen in the movie 'Zero' which had a box office collection of 191 crores.

Later he conducted a QnA saying 'Ask SRK' and it turned out as treat for all his fans. Soon after fans spammed his post with various questions.

The first question he picked was of a fan asking, "When your upcoming film gets released?" - He responded to the question by answering "Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience."

Another question he took was that is there any announcement in regard to the movie in near future? - To that, he responded "Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon,"

It's been 2.5 years that actor's fans have not seen him over the big screen. This has brought down impatience and curiosity for all his fans. Bollywood has been blessed with one of the most versatile actors and King Khan is a heartthrob for everyone.

The actor has been an inspiration for a lot of people and has made his way into their hearts. Now his fans 'Can't keep calm' and want their favourtie face from the industry to appear on the big screen soon.

Shah Rukh can be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in his upcoming movie 'Pathan'. Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, the shoot of the movie was on hold however the actors are now said to resume work on the film early next week.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen