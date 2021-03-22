Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Canada for the shoot of her forthcoming film Honsla Rakh. In the film, she will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal's son, Shinda Grewal, and Sonam Bajwa.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is treating her fans just the right way. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about her pictures. Be it sharing her morning look to dropping bomb pictures in a crop top, she is making sure to impress her fans. Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following of 7.2 Million followers on Instagram, and she keeps her fans updated about her daily life. On Monday morning, she dropped a picture in which she was flaunting her effortless style and we are all hearts.

In the picture, she was looking gorgeous in a green sweater and blue jeans, and her makeup was in a neutral tone. Her hair was styled in a sleek straight style, and she was looking stunning in it.

She shared the photo with the caption that had a tulip emoji. As soon as she shared the picture, fans went gaga over her look. One of the users wrote, "my fav colour..and u pull it off so smoothly..also seems like have completely climatised."

Another wrote, "Looking so beautiful ... Keep Shining."

Yet another wrote, "Most Stylish Beauty Queen #ShehnaazGill."

Have a dekko at the pictures here:

She also shared her full look on Instagram stories and she was looking beautiful in it.

Well, Shehnaaz is very active on social media. Recently, she dropped a picture in which she was donning a pink T-shirt and black shorts and her casual style was on point.

It looks like the actress is leaving no stones unturned to give fashion goals to her fans. Be it donning peppy winter attire to carrying a casual jumpsuit, she is taking the fashion game a notch higher.

The Shona-Shona song fame is currently in Canada for the shoot of her forthcoming film Honsla Rakh. In the film, she will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal's son, Shinda Grewal, and Sonam Bajwa. The film is helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron and is slated to be out on October 15.

Did you like her fashion game? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma