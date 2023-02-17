Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey To Hit Theatres On March 10; All About Cast, Plot And Other Details

Disney's legendary bear 'Winnie The Pooh' has got a transformation from a honey lover to a dreadful serial killer in the new horror film 'Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey.' The first trailer of the film left the audience in awe having a series of twists and turns which are unexpected.

The two-minute trailer features Christopher Robin coming back to the 00-acre wood that he left during his childhood to attend college. He returns to find out that his sweet teddy bear is now a bloodthirsty murderer ready to set on a murderous rampage.

The film will hit the theaters on March 10, however, it was originally scheduled to release in October 2022. The trailer also highlights a group of five women being attacked by two unusual characters in their holiday home which shows signs of RIP Eeyore.

The concept of the film is highly unique and interesting too which will indeed keep the audience hooked up throughout the film's duration. It is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and follows the revenge story of Pooh and Piglet, who are abandoned by their friend Christopher Robin, as he abandoned the duo 5 years ago.

The actors in the film are mostly newcomers, however, actor Craig David Dowsett will be essaying the role of the fictional teddy bear, Winnie The Pooh. On the other hand, Nikolai Leon will be portraying the role of Christopher Robin, and Chris Cordell will be playing the character of Piglet.