Will Vignesh Shivan Not Work With Ajith Kumar? Filmmaker Removes 'AK62' From His Twitter Bio

Ajith Kumar has announced three big films with ace directors and fans are excited to see them after the success of 'Thunivu'. Vignesh Shivan was earlier confirmed as the director of 'AK 62'. However, it was reported that Vignesh will not direct the movie and Ajith Kumar is not satisfied with the script. Vignesh has now removed the 'AK 62' from his Twitter.

Fans also noticed that after removing AK 62, Vignesh added 'Wikki 6' instead. It seems like he has indirectly confirmed that he will not be working on the film. Take a look.

According to the reports, Ajith will collaborate with Magizh Thirumeni for AK62 instead of Vignesh. It has also been reported that Vignesh will work on AK 63 with Ajith.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Thinvu, which is all set to release on OTT after its theatrical run. Thunivu will release on Netflix on February 8, 2023. Moreover, it will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Thunivu was released on January 11, 2023, in theatres and clashed with big South Indian films at the box office. Despite the box office clash, the movie collected around 170 to 180 crores. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Vijay's Varisu and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy were also released during the Pongal week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Talking about the plot of Thunivu, director H Vinoth told the News Minute, “It was meant to be a film about a big singer who faces failure, and a heist was part of the plot. I’d meant to make it with a hero, not a star, and this was during the pandemic.”

He added, "And then, this turned into a story meant for a hero. The bank angle came in then. I know banks do a lot of good work, but there are rotten apples there too, so we got into full-fledged research. It’s a very complex area and so we decided to focus on one greedy bank owner and not the system as a whole. I am more than happy to see people finding it relatable.”

Thunivu also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, Darshan, Pavani Reddy, Ciby and Amir in pivotal roles.