New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise created a storm all over India and was one of the biggest hits of 2022. There is a lot of excitement amongst the audience about its upcoming sequel and there are a lot of fan theories about it. Pushpa: The Rule has created a lot of curiosity and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. Now, some fans are guessing the storyline of the next part and have speculated that one of the characters might die.

According to some fan theories, due to the clash between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekawath, Srivalli's character might die. Allu Arjun essayed the role of Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Fassil played the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekawath and Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Srivalli, Pushpa's love interest. However, the makers have not confirmed this storyline, but netizens are speculating that it might be possible as this type of storyline has been seen before as well. In KGF chapter 2, The character of the leading lady was killed and the movie became a massive hit.

There have been some updates about the release date of Pushpa: The Rule. As per some reports, Pushpa 2 is expected to release on Sankranti 2023. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres in December 2022. According to a report in News18, the writer and director of Pushpa: The Rule, Sukumar, is taking a lot of time to finalise the script. Sukumar is closely monitoring the script and making a lot of changes. He is also focussing on dialogues that will keep the audience hooked to their seats.

It was also reported that Allu Arjun will commence filming for Pushpa 2 from July 2022. Pushpa: The Rise became a massive hit all over India and the songs went viral on social media. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu did a dance number in the movie as well, which became a social media sensation. It was reported that Disha Patani will do a dance number in Pushpa: The Rule.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav