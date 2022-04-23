Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hollywood actor Will Smith made his first public appearance after the Oscar 2022 fiasco. The actor was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. As per several media reports, Will is a disciple of the famous Sadhguru, and he is here to meet him. The main purpouse of his visit is still unclear.

Several videos of the Hollywood actor went viral on social media on Saturday morning, where the actor was seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. He was seen giving a big smile as he interacted with people outside the airport. This is Will Smith's first spotting ever since the Oscar 2022 slap fiasco happened.

Take a look here:

As per media reports, the actor stayed at JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, all this while. This is not the first time when Will took a trip to India. Back in the year 2019, the Hollywood actor visited the Holy city of Haridwar as part of his Facebook Watch series — Will Smith’s Bucket List.

“My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience”. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world," he wrote while sharing the pictures from his visit. At that time the actor also visited Mumbai and shot for his cameo in Student of the Year 2.

Meanwhile, after the entire Oscar 2022 slap controversy, Will Smith remained away from the spotlight. The Hollywood actor who won the Best Actor award that night, slapped Chris Rock at the event after Chris cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following the event, Will appologised to the Academy and Chris Rock for his behaviour. The Academy, on the other hand, announced that they have banned the Oscar winning actor from the award show for ten years.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen