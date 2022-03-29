Washington (US) | Jagran Entertainment Desk: American actor Will Smith, who on Monday received the Best Actor's Award at the Oscars 2022, has apologised to Chris Rock for 'punching' him during the event after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

In an Instagram post, the "King Richard" star said he was "out of line and was embarrassed", adding that he wants to publicly apologise to Rock. Noting that he was "wrong", the 53-year-old said his "actions were not indicative" of the person he wants to become.

"There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote on Instagram. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Smith also apologised to the Academy for hitting Rock, the producers of the show, the attendees, and the fans, saying he is in a "work in progress". "I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," wrote Smith.

Earlier on Monday, the Academy had condemned Smith's actions and said it was reviewing the matter. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the academy added.

The group's conduct policy states it is "opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination" and expects members to uphold the values "of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity."

Violations may result in suspension or expulsion from the organisation, revocation of Oscars, or loss of eligibility for future awards, according to the policy.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma