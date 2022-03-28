Will Smith slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock after latter cracked a joke that did not go well with 'King Richard' actor | Reuters image

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Will Smith’s slap on the face of comedian Chris Rock during 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles was heard and seen worldwide, leading to many Hollywood watchers depicting it as one of the worst Oscar broadcasts of all time. However, all may not end well for Will Smith. The ‘King Richard’ actor, who barely half an hour after pulling off that infamous slap won the Oscar for Best Actor in Leading Role on Monday, may be asked to return his Oscar Award.

According to a report in the New York Post, Will Smith may be asked to return his Best Actor Gong following his live on-stage assault of Chris Rock.

The report quoted ‘one highly placed Hollywood source’ saying that it’s basically an assault. “Everyone was just so shocked in the room, it was so uncomfortable. I think Will would not want to give his Oscar back, but who knows what will happen now,” the New York Post quoted a Hollywood source as saying.

Meanwhile, the Academy announced from its official Twitter account: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

The Academy does not condone violence of any form.



Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

What does The Academy’s code of conduct say about violence?

According to The Academy’s most recent code of conduct released in 2017 in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal: “In addition to achieving excellence in the field of motion picture arts and sciences, members must also behave ethically by upholding the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement, tht if the involved party desires a police report at a later date, it will be available to complete an investigative report in the matter.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma