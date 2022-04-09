New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hollywood actor Will Smith has been hitting the headlines ever since the Oscar slap gate incident with Chris Rock at 94th Academy Awards went viral. Now as an aftermath of the incident, the actor has been banned from the Oscars for ten years. On Friday, Oscars- the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced the decision.

Over the next decade, Will Smith will not be allowed to enter any event held by Hollywood's top film group. However, the board did not decide to revoke the best actor Oscar he won last month for 'King Richard'.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," wrote president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

Back on March 27 at the 022 Oscars, Will Smith Walked up to the stage and lost his calm, when Chris Rock made a joke at Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense and smacked Chris on the face. Since the incident, the Hollywood actor has apologised to both Chris Rock and the Academy saying "his actions did not reflect the man he wants to be".

The Academy in a statement said, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

Will voluntarily even resigned from the Academy and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

“I accept and respect the academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement.

The Academy also apologised for tackling the situation in such a way and allowing Will Smith to stay at the function and accept his best actor award for King Richard.

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," Academy's statement read.

Further expressing deep gratitude toward Chris Rock, the Academy in the statement said, "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters, and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

With this ban, Hollywood actor Will Smith will no longer be able to present one of the major awards at next year’s Oscars, as is the tradition for the best actor winner.

Several Hollywood actors and other members of Hollywood condemned the act and demanded Will's Oscar to be taken back as a much stricter move. However, several legal experts pointed out the fact that once the awards are given, the Academy does not have a legal claim on them. So the step may have been beyond their jurisdiction.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen