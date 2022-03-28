Los Angeles | Jagran Entertainment Desk: American actor Will Smith, who won the best actor award at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, punched comedian Chris Rock after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the event. After slapping Rock, Smith walked back and used expletives, saying: "Keep my wife's name out of your *** mouth". However, Smith later apologised to the Academy and his fellow best actor nominees in his winning acceptance speech.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of ‘King Richard,’ Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech.

As per Variety, Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith (Will Smith's wife) being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head.

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to punch Rock.

Many in the ceremony looked stunned by the altercation. Diddy, who was the next presenter addressed the situation by saying: "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family. Right now we're moving on with love. Everybody make some nose."

Watch the video here:

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia. Talking about Will Smith, the actor is nominated in the Best Actor Category for 'King Richard'.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha