Will Shahid Kapoor's Farzi Return For Season 2? Here's What We Know

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer web series 'Farzi' has impressed the audience and they are eager to watch the second season. As per the reports, the star cast of Farzi will return for season two as well. Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK, have associated with Prime Video for the second time with Farzi and will soon work on Citadel too.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Raj and DK will start shooting for Farzi 2 after wrapping up The Family Man 3 and Ciadel.

“Raj and DK have an idea on how they want the story of season 2 to progress, and will start writing the script soon. They are excited about season 2 and plan to mount it on a larger scale. It will take the story forward from where they have left in season one. For now, Raj and DK are focussing on Citadel, which will be followed by Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 3, and then they will start with the shoot of Farzi 2,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

It was earlier reported that Farzi is from the same universe as The Family Man and it is expected that the two shows will have a crossover.

About Farzi:

Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and it is streaming on Prime Video. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Farzi also stars Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

About Citadel:

Raj and DK will direct 'Citadel' as well, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabu and Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Citadel is also a spy web series and is produced by the Russo Brothers. It will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name and the American version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.