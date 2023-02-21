Will 'RRR' Star Ram Charan Walk Barefoot At Oscars 2023 Ceremony? Here's All We Know

On Tuesday, RRR star Ram Charan was papped at the Hyderabad airport where he reportedly left for the US ahead of the Oscars 2023 ceremony. What caught netizens' attention was that as the actor is currently on the Ayyappa Deeksha, he was seen in an all-black outfit and barefoot as a part of the 40 customary rituals taken during the Ayyappa Mala.

This sparked social media rumours and discussions that Ram Charan, who is renowned for his dapper and fashionable looks, will attend the ceremony barefoot and in the traditional black attire. And if that were the case, our Telugu actor and Megastar Chiranjeevi's son would be the first Oscar winner to walk the red carpet barefoot.

Netizens were amazed to see Ram's dedication to Hindu traditions. A Twitter user wrote, "Representation of Hindutva culture is not hurting sentiment of other culture rather then presenting ourselves in a such way that everyone is proud of our culture #RamCharan A True ambassador for Hindu culture representation to world of #Oscars."

2023 HCA Film Awards presenters includes Man Of Masses @AlwaysRamCharan 🤯🔥@HCAcritics (Hollywood Critics Association) Awards Ceremony is Scheduled to Happen on this 24th Feb in Beverly Hills !!#GlobalStarRamCharan #HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/sR17302wLS — Trends RamCharan (@TweetRamCharan) February 21, 2023

It is pertinent to note that India clinched three nominations for the upcoming 95th edition of the Academy Awards, including for Naatu Naatu from RRR. The other nominations for the Oscars are All That Breathes for a documentary feature and The Elephant Whisperers for short documentary. The prestigious awards show will take place on March 12, 2023.