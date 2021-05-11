Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie was earlier supposed to be released on May 13 on the festival of Eid in the theatres. However, keeping the current situation of the pandemic in mind the decision was called off.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar and the heartthrob of many, Salman Khan on Monday said that his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will now be released in the theatres once the Coronavirus pandemic will go down in the country. He said it will be “safe” for people to visit the cinema halls to watch the movie after the pandemic is in control.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie was earlier supposed to be released on May 13 on the festival of Eid in the theatres. However, keeping the current situation of the pandemic in mind the decision was called off.

Nevertheless, much to the relief of Bhai’s fans, his film will start streaming on multiple platforms including OTT and DTH services. Starring various other actors like Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff, ‘Radhe’ will also be released on the pay-per-view platform, Zee Plex.

Although, Salman Khan’s “original thought” was to release the movie in the theatres "as many of them were getting shut down. He said that he was “disappointed” for the theatre owners and his fans who wanted to watch the film on the big screen. "I'm very disappointed because I wish this film would have been seen in the theatres on Eid but it is not possible because of the current situation,” the actor said as quoted by news agency PTI.

However, on a positive note, Salman Khan also said that people will “get a chance to watch the film at home” and when the pandemic is over they can enjoy it in theatres. "Once everything is safe, we will release the film again in the theatres. We hope the film does well then too," the actor added.

Earlier this week Salman Khan Films and Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced to contribute the revenue generated from this film towards the COVID-19 relief work. The actor also urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols and stay safe.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March and will be getting the second jab in the next 10 days. The superstar further urged people to get tested once they have symptoms and start the treatment immediately.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha