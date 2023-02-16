Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Not Star In Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss Season 16 has finally come to an end and the finalists received a lot of love from the audience. One of the most popular contestants of this season was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary but she did not win the show. Even though Priyanka did not lift the trophy, she won the hearts of the audience. It was earlier reported that Priyanka will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Dunki'. As per the new reports, Priyanka has not been approached for any role in Dunki.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development has revealed that the rumours of Priyanka featuring in Dunki are false.

"Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and all the rumours about the same are baseless," the source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

Meanwhile, while speaking to The Times Of India about being part of Dunki, Priyanka said, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me both are like Gods."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, whereas, Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up. Meanwhile, rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy of this season.

In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

“In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling,” he told The Deadline.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and the movie will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.