‘Will Never…’: Pakistani Actor Ayesha Omar On Linkup Rumours With Shoaib Malik

Reports regarding Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza's troubled marriage have been dominating the headlines for a very long time. According to several reports, Malik was rumoured to be dating Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar which allegedly caused the whole trouble.

Recently, Ayesha Omar broke her silence about the same, adding that she will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. She said this during a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar. Omar asserted, "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me and that goes without saying."

According to ETimes, Ayesha stated that she has the utmost regard for Sania and Shoaib and that she and the Pakistani cricketer are close friends, adding that there are other people on the globe with similar friendships.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik also opened up about the whole matter. According to a report cited by ETimes, Shoaib said, "It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

Amid their divorce rumours, earlier, Shoaib Malik also wished Sania Mirza on her birthday. He headed to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..."

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

WHO IS AYESHA OMAR?

Ayesha Omar is a Pakistani actress and YouTuber who was born on October 12, 1981. Omar is one of Pakistan's most well-known and well-paid actors and is regarded as a fashion icon in her native nation.