Will Jacob Elordi Play New Man Of Steel After Henry Cavill's Exit? Here's What James Gunn Said

The DC Extended Universe is currently being entirely redesigned by James Gunn, the new CEO of DC Films, and in a significant and shocking change of events, actor Henry Cavill just decided to leave his role as Superman and now, rumours are rift that Jacob Elordi might be playing the new Man of Steel.

In a reply to one of the fan's tweets, James Gunn stated that he hasn't yet decided whom he will film as the new Superman. Gunn stated that he won't choose Superman until the script is complete. The decision won't be made public anytime soon, he continued, as the DCEU will make other announcements first.

He tweeted, "My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them (sic)."

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Henry Cavill announced in December that he will no longer play Superman. He took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note about his meeting with James Gunn. "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news,

everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," he wrote.

Cavill further noted, "For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."