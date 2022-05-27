New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF Chapter 2 has become the blockbuster movie of 2022 as the audience from all over the world poured much love for the film. Now, the fans are already very excited about the third instalment of the film even though KGF Chapter 2 is still running in the cinemas after one and a half months. Now, as per the latest updates, the work on KGF Chapter 3 has already begun and a big Bollywood star might join this franchise.

According to some reports, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan might join the third franchise of KGF. However, the producer of KGF 2 Vijay Kiragandur talked about KGF Chapter 3 and revealed that they have not decided the star cast of the film. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vijay Kiragandur said, "It all depends on when both Prashanth Neel and Yash get free. Prashanth is working on Salaar. Yash might start a new project. Both should be free at the same time. Hence, we do not have a fixed timeline."

Bollywood celebrities have previously worked in KGF. In KGF Chapter 1, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy did a dance number in the film. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt joined KGF Chapter 2 as the antagonist and Raveena Tandon had a cameo role in the movie. KGF Chapter 2 starred Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles and it was released on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel is working on Salaar with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles and it will hit theatres in 2023. Moreover, he will also collaborate with Jr NTR for an untitled film and is also working on Bagheera.

Meanwhile, on Hrithik Roshan's work front, he will star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav