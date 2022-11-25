Will Elon Musk reinstate Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account after Donald Trump & Kanye West?

Business magnate Elon Musk has been creating buzz all across the globe since he took over the social media giant Twitter. The decision by social media to remove the accounts of some celebrities for acting inappropriately on the platform has been overturned by Twitter's new owner. Former US President Donald Trump and artist Kanye West, who is now under fire for his anti-Semitic sentiments, both had their accounts reactivated by Musk. Now, Indians are also expecting Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's account to be restored and they believe that it can happen anytime soon.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 and since then it has not been restored. This move by the social media giant came after the Manikarnika actor repeatedly gave hate speeches on the platform. She also violated Twitter's "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour Policy," after which her account was permanently suspended.

Meanwhile, after Trump and Ye's accounts were reinstated, many Twitter users headed to their accounts and asked the new owner to restore Kangana's account as well. "Dear @elonmusk After USA , pls do the same in India Time to bring back @KanganaTeam Her account was suspended by Twitter India without any specific reason under the influence of same radical leftist lobby," wrote politician Kapil Mishra.

Dear @elonmusk

After USA , pls do the same in India



Time to bring back @KanganaTeam



Her account was suspended by Twitter India without any specific reason under the influence of same radical leftist lobby — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 20, 2022

BJP's spokeperson also wrote on Twitter, "Dear @elonmusk I would request to resume the account of @Kanganateam as she is a nationalist voice and was targeted by anti social and anti national elements. Resuming her voice will encourage crores of Indians to engage on twitter [sic]."

Recently, Kangana also shared requests from her fans who want her account to be reinstated. Take a look at how curiously netizens want their controversial queen to be back on Twitter:

Kangana Ranaut watching everyone else's Twitter account coming back pic.twitter.com/0WzNGQPDj4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 20, 2022

Hello @elonmusk ji please restore the twitter account of Indian film actress @KanganaTeam too. When Donald Trump's account can be restored, why not Kangana Ranaut.? pic.twitter.com/dkcA5k4Sd6 — 🙋❤️Vΐshaͥℓrͣaͫj Kushωɑhɑ 🇮🇳 (@Real_Vishu_Im) November 21, 2022

I am eagerly waiting for my Queen #KanganaRanaut to come back on Twitter.

Hey @elonmusk plz unsuspend her account it was banned by previous left loby of twitter without any reason.pic.twitter.com/xM2efY8g9j — ❤ (@Deshbhakthumai) November 20, 2022

Kangana Ranaut waiting for Twitter to restore her Account pic.twitter.com/ugMLFui6zT — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) November 20, 2022

Professionally, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Emergency in which she will be seen essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film will star an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade. She will also be seen in Tejas and Noti Binodini.