New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with The International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021, for his contribution to preserving the film heritage of India. Big B received an award from Hollywood's prominent filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese.

Sharing this good news, a 78-year-old actor posted a pic on his Twitter handle along with a heartwarming note on how 'deeply honoured' he is feeling after receiving FIAF Award. He wrote, "Deeply honoured to have been conferred the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you FIAF, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Modern technology be praised. Connected virtually to rest of the World simultaneously".(sic)

Deeply honoured to have been conferred the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you FIAF, Martin Scorsese , Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today.

Modern technology be praised. Connected virtually to rest of the World simultaneously .. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/a6rf5IQG2Q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2021

Not just this, he also penned a note for the Indian film industry that read, "Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films."(sic)

Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films.@FHF_Official @fiaf1938 @shividungarpur — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2021

For unversed, FIAF Award was introduced in 2001 when iconic filmmaker Martin Scorses received this award. Ever since then, it is considered one of the prestigious awards. This award recognises all the people around the globe who have worked to preserve the film heritage. Big B was nominated by well-known filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who is the founder of Film Heritage Foundation affiliated with FIAF.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Variety, Christopher Nolan congratulated Amitabh Bachchan, and said, "he has played an essential role in putting the cause of film preservation on the map in India and the subcontinent."

He further added, "As a past recipient of the FIAF Award, I know how imperative it is that representatives of the film industry around the world come together to ensure that we preserve our film heritage."

Well, it is quite an honourable moment of India after Amitabh Bachchan received such a prestigious award for his good cause.

