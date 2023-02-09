Will Chiyaan Vikram Star As Antagonist In Jr NTR-Starrer 'NTR 30'? Here's What We Know

Jr NTR has become a global star after the phenomenal success of his film 'RRR'. The actor has already announced his next film tentatively titled 'NTR 30' which has made fans excited. He will collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for NTR 30 and further details about the film have not been announced yet. However, as per the latest buzz, Chiyaan Vikram is in talks to play the role of antagonist in NTR 30.

According to some reports, the makers of NTR 30 are looking for actors from different industries and Chiyaan Vikram is taken into the consideration as well. The makers of NTR 30 have not revealed any details about the film yet.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will work with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his 30th film. He was last seen in RRR which has become a blockbuster worldwide. The movie won Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and has been nominated for Oscars as well.

On Chiyaan Vikram's work front, the actor was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 1, which emerged as a hit. The actor will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 as well which will release on April 28, 2023.

The movie is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Apart from Vikram, the movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan 2, whereas, Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, and Trisha as Kundavai.

He will be seen in 'Thangalaan' for which he will sport a very different look. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Pasupathy. He is also working on Dhruva Natchathiram, which will be directed by Gautham Menon.