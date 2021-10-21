New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in relation to drug case came as a shocker to many. Ever since the starkid has been taken in custody by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) he has become a topic of discussion in the prime time news hour. Right from fans to celebrities and SRK's friends, everyone is reacting on Aryan's case. Where some people are waiting for his release, some are thinking otherwise.

Amidst all this, Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea today, on October 21 alleging that he was dealing with the drug racket and further investigation needs to be processed. Therefore, the star-son will have to remain under the custody.

On the other hand, Aryan's legal team is trying its best to challenge the session court's order further in Bombay High Court before single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. In its 18-page order, the court observed that the investigation may unearth a larger conspiracy. It further added that prima facie it appeared that Aryan was dealing in illicit drug activities regularly and that he is a part of a larger drug network.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's legal team has filed an appeal in the Bombay HC, challenging the court's order. The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan's lawyers on Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

Now the next hearing of Aryan will take place on October 26 and if even then he fails to get bail from the custody then it might get difficult for the starkid to spend Diwali at his home. This is because there's going to be court holiday for Diwali and that's why Aryan's jail term can get extended.

On the other hand, the other seven accused are also at Arthur Road Jail. They have been there for almost two weeks now.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he recently visited his son in the jail for a brief meeting in the morning today.

