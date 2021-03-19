On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the reality TV show India’s Best Dancer, the show was aired in the year 2020 and she judged the show along with Geeta Kapur, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Malaika Arora has a top-notch fitness game and she never fails to impress her fans with that. From posting her bikini pictures to fitness videos, she keeps entertaining her fans. The Munni Badnaam Hui song fame actress enjoys a massive fan following of 12.5 Million followers on Instagram. Well, to make her follower's weekend a little extra cheerful, she uploaded a video in which she was seen twerking on Jason Derulo's song 'Wiggle Wiggle."

In the video, Malaika was flaunting her effortless twerking moves. From the video, it looks like she was in a gym and was seen in her workout outfit. She was carrying a black sports bra and black cycling shorts. She was looking gorgeous in the cool yet peppy look which she paired with white sneakers and her hair was styled in a bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

She shared the video with the caption that read, "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos."

As soon as she shared the video on Instagram, her friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section with fire emojis. Actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor dropped a comment and wrote, "Is this why you were late???????"

Filmmaker Farah Khan also commented on her post and wrote, "This move!! Next song"

Netizens also couldn't stop themselves from dropping comments on her video and one of the users wrote, "wow looks like you are having fun at workout."

Another wrote, "OMG. you are amazing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge on the reality TV show India’s Best Dancer, the show was aired in the year 2020 and she judged the show along with Geeta Kapur, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis.

Malaika is famous for her item numbers in Bollywood films. She was starred in songs like Chaiyan Chaiyan, Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, among others.

Did you like her twerking video? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma