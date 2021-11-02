New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Halloween is scary isn't it? For Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi it was even scarier as she was threatened with a legal notice. But why you ask? Let us tell you the tale, Huma Qureshi on Monday took her Instagram to share a picture from her Halloween celebrations.

Huma shared the picture from her Halloween celebrations and wrote, "Happy Halloween #lol Photo from last night #soho #nights."

Take a look at Huma's Post here:

In the post, Huma Qureshi actually shared a picture of Sonakshi behind a mask in which she was wearing a black outfit keeping her hair loose. After she shared the picture Dabangg Girl Sonakshi commented "Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as your own" and her fans in no time bombarded Huma's post with comments and reactions.

Sonakshi later, re-sharing Huma's post on her Instagram stories wrote, "Stop posting my pictures as your own just for compliments. Sending you legal notice." But there is no need to worry as Sonakshi just pulled a prank with Huma and teased her for sharing her picture.

Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma's brother, reacted to Sonakshi's comment, "@aslisona hahahahahha yahan bhi cheating (cheating here too)." Sonakshi replied, "@saqibsaleem she just wants ppl to tell her she's pretty so she's using my photos now saqu. Pls samjhao isko (Please make her understand)."

