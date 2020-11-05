New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer--Satish Maneshinde-- has issued a statement after Mumbai Police's affidavit in the High Court, revealing the reason behind her exit from Sushant's house on June 8. Satish Manshinde said that five doctors had advised the late actor to abstain from drugs considering his mental health. The latter refused to listen to the doctors that forced Rhea to leave his residence on June 8.

According to a report published by ZoomTV, Rhea's layer Satish Maneshinde said that the wrongfully administrated medicines prescribed by Sushant's sister (Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh) may have contributed to the latter's suicidal death. Manshinde said, “The FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty was for a specific offense of having forged a prescription and administered illegally, medicines which were already communicated to Sushant Singh Rajput by Priyanka Singh in her messages on 8th June 2020. Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai.”

The city police filed an affidavit before the High court seeking the dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant's sisters against the FIR lodged against them. The Mumbai Police said in the affidavit that they were duty-bound to register the FIR. The affidavit said, “The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence.”

According to actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Sushant was given drugs on the prescription of a doctor who is not specialized in treating mental health patients. "According to a report published in India Today, Satish Manshinde on Rhea's exit on 8 June from Sushant's house said, "Sushant had been calling his family, informing them of his decision to move out of Mumbai and requesting them to come meet him. After several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone, his sister Mitu agreed to come live with him on June 8, 2020. Due to this development, Sushant requested Rhea to live with her parents for the time being."

Posted By: Srishti Goel