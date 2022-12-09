Why Meghan Markle Thinks Her First Meeting With Prince William, Kate Middleton Was 'Jarring'

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have divulged fresh information about the royal family's reaction to their relation.

Meghan, hailing from California, expressed in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, that she had a very informal first meeting with her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Recalling her first meeting with Prince William and Kate, Meghan said that she was wearing a pair of ripped jeans and had no shoes on. However, she quickly realised that her casual informality differed greatly from the customary ways of the British monarchy.

Meghan said, "Even when [Prince] William and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot."

Shedding on more royal protocol, she said, "I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger. I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, 'Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,' but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me."

However, prior to becoming acquainted with William and Kate, Meghan met Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. She revealed that the duo had gone for lunch at Royal Lodge, situated on the grounds of Windsor Castle, when out of the blue they encountered the queen, who passed away in September at the age of 96.

"It was so intense. I didn't know what I was doing," Meghan recalled.

Taking about how difficult it was for Harry to explain the intricacies of royal life to Meghan, he said, "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American, that is weird."

Harry and Meghan both stated that his relatives found it difficult to accept the fact that Meghan was an American actress. At the time they became acquainted, Meghan was the lead actress in the drama series Suits and was splitting her time between California and Toronto, where the series was shot.

"The actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough. There's a big idea of what that looks like, from the UK standpoint, Hollywood, and it's just very easy for them to typecast that," Meghan said.

Harry revealed that although his family was "impressed" with Meghan, they were unsure about how long their relationship would last.

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves, so I think they were surprised, maybe surprised that the ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman," he said.

"But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning: 'Oh, she's an American actress. This won't last,'" he added.

No one from the royal family has uttered a statement concerning the Sussexes' docuseries.

The docuseries also mentions that the royal family "declined to comment on the content within this series."

However, Royals sources told ABC News "that neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series."

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy, Archie, in 2019. They had a daughter in 2021 and named her Lilibet, after the queen's family nickname.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, which caused friction between Harry and his family. They were last seen with William and in September for the queen's funeral. This was the first time they had joined each other in public in over two years.

In 2020, shortly after renouncing their royal titles, Harry and Meghan signed an agreement to produce a Netflix docuseries. The couple have since established their own production company, Archewell Productions, located in California.