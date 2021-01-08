Ranbir Kapoor faced an awful situation when he bumped into his favourite actress. Read Full Story Here

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most charming actors of industry who enjoys massive fan base not just among the girls but also among the boys. His fans can go to any level just to meet the actor, however, not many know that even their heartthrob has faced such fanboy moment and got shooed away.

Yes, you read it right, Ranbir Kapoor has also faced an awful situation when he bumped into his favourite actress. In 2016, Brahmastra actor got chatty and made this big revelation when he graced the couch of The Kapil Sharma Show with Anushka Sharma to promote his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

On the comedy show, he recalled his first meeting with Hollywood actress Natalie Potman and said, "Main New York ki sadak pe chal raha tha Main bhaag raha tha actually, mujhe bohot zor ki bathroom aa rahi thi. Main bhaag raha tha hotel ki taraf aur woh phone pe baat karte hue aise guzar rahi thi. Nazar mili toh maine socha, ‘Yaar, yeh toh Natalie Portman hai.’ Toh main ghoom ke bhaag ke aaya aur kaha, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’."

However, what Ranbir in the heat of the moment didn't realize was Natalie Portman was crying until she turned to him and asked him to 'get lost'.

But this didn't change 38-year-old actor's love and admiration for the actress. Ranbir Kapoor further added that he is still her big fan and if he again bumps into the actress he will act the same by requesting a selfie with her.

Well, this is something very inspiring and every fan should learn from him that if a celeb acts rude to you then it's not their attitude, it can be they are having a bad day or they wont to be left alone. Because at the end of the day they are also human.

On the work front, Ranbir has two release this year namely Shamshera wherein he will be seen essaying a double role and Brahmastra one of the most anticipated films of 2021 co-starring his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

