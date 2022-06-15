New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Most loved and popular Korean Pop band BTS on their 9th Anniversary announced that they are taking a 'hiatus' for focusing on their solo projects in the coming time. BTS Boys in their annual grand BTS Festa revealed that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus. Here's what the OT 7 felt is the reason behind them taking a 'hiatus'

RM, who leads the band said that he felt the OT7 is losing their direction and he had lost ‘hold’ after their release of Dynamite in 2020, adding that he didn’t know what kind of group they were anymore.

He said, “For me, it was like BTS was within my grasp till ON and Dynamite. But after Butter and Permission To Dance, I didn’t know what kind of group we were in anymore. Whenever I write lyrics, it was important for me to give out a message, but that was gone now. I don’t know what kind of story we should tell now,” he said.

He also said that "something was off" and that "We have lost our direction" and he wants to take some time to think. He mentioned that he was afraid that he wasn’t living up to fans' expectations, and V (born Kim Taehyung) added that the fans have always rooted for them. RM also said that he was afraid that he had begun speaking for the group, just because he was more fluent in English, and it made him more guilty.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jimin said that ' we are slowly figuring out what types of artist we want to." He said, “I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

While Suga also shared his thoughts on the same and they have nothing to say anymore, and he has to ‘squeeze’ out words. “We have to satisfy people’s wants, and so I squeeze it out, and that is so painful. That’s how this job goes. I’ve made music since 2013 and I’ve never purely enjoyed it because I was always squeezing it out. But doing that now feels completely different to what I wanted to say 7-8 years ago. Back then I had something to say but lacked the skills. Now I don’t have anything to say.”

J-Hope who is the first one to announce his project after the break said that 'time apart is a healthy plan'. "I’m scared of you being disappointed in us. When I said that I wanted to take a break, it feels like I’m doing something bad…” He added, “The thing I want to see for all of us, is that we all be together and perform on stage sincerely. When we gather and talk like this, I want us to be happy without thinking about the rules of the world.” At this point, seeing their leader in tears led to the rest getting rather emotional. “I always want to be RM of BTS,” he said."

After V also shared a heartfelt note and wrote, “We are happy. Although the things that all 7 of us like, and dislike, the personalities, propensities, and tempo are all different. We have the same thought with ARMY so we had to continue RUN BTS. For the past 10 years, we always going forward while we are looking upwards. We’re scared and we’ve to give up some things for the team and there’s countless exhaustion and hardships that always came after happiness. To remain as BTS for a long time, it’s time to begin our healthy footsteps and I’m sure ARMY will love that too. ARMY and BTS are connected by a purple string. Let’s see each other for a long time so that it won’t break off and the colour of the string will still remain the same. We love ARMY so much.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh