New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A few days ago, several reports regarding Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone surfaced online that stated that the actress was rushed to the hospital due to some medical emergency while she was shooting for her upcoming movie titled Project K in Hyderabad. However, now the film's producer Aswini Dutt has dismissed all such reports, and he cleared that the actress was not 'Rushed' to the hospital.

In a recent interview, the producer opened up about the topic and said that the actress went to the hospital for a normal routine check-up instead of facing any health-related issues.

“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up, just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle.

Further, the producer added that Deepika is one of the most 'disciplined actors' as she resumed her work despite the producer asking her to take a day off to rest.

“Deepika Ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing,” the producer further added.

About the film 'Project K'

The movie is helmed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in key roles. The movie is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and the film is science fiction. A lot of other details are awaited regarding the film.

Meanwhile, on Deepika's work front, the actress is all set to enthrall her fans as she has a bunch of projects lined up in her pipeline. The actress will be next seen in the much-awaited Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie will hit the big screens in January next year. Deepika will also appear in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Also, Deepika will collaborate with Big B for the Indian adaptation of The Intern.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen