New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgan is all set to release in theatres on March 25th. But, ahead of SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film, the RRR release "#BoycottRRRinKarnataka" has been trending on Twitter. RRR has been in the buzz lately due to its stellar cast and the grand promotions and star endorsements. While many fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit silver screens, Karnataka fans and netizens are rather disappointed and by taking to Twitter on Wednesday, they expressed their share of disappointment on the film not being released in Kannada.

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be released in 5 languages in the country. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, there is much less number of screens allotted to the Kannada version of RRR, and people in Karnataka cannot book their tickets in the same.

Reacting to the same, netizens have flooded Twitter with hashtags and demanded to boycott RRR in the state. commenting on the same a Karnataka netizen wrote, "#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is a great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "#BoycottRRRinKarnataka #WewantRRRinKannada Karnataka people 1. They want to see #RRRMovie in Kannada. 2. They are requesting to release Kannada version. 3. Kannada people love @RRRMovie And want to see in Kannada4. Nothing against Rajmouli or any actor here."

Fans are demanding a higher number of screens for the Kannada version of RRR so that everyone can see the film. As of now, neither SS Rajamouli nor any cast of the film or movie makers has reacted to this trend.

Check some of the Tweets here:

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada, pic.twitter.com/onUvtHzGX5 — Manjunatha.B (@ManjunathaBee) March 22, 2022

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka#WewantRRRinKannada



Karnataka people



1. They want to see #RRRMovie in Kannada.



2. They are requesting to release Kannada version.



3. Kannada people love @RRRMovie

And want to see in Kannada.



4. Nothing against Rajmouli or any actor here. — KGF Chapter 2 (@KGFCh2onApr14) March 23, 2022

Promise broken....

Not Even Single show in Kannada

We are not against movie we are against @KvnProductions Distribution#BoycottRRRinKarnataka pic.twitter.com/bNQ4k0DQbv — BHARATH M KIRAN (@Kiran_DBossFan) March 23, 2022

@ssrajamouli

Just wait.@tarak9999

We r a family of 12 people. None of us watch a film in Telugu or Tamil even on TV.

If the movie is popular & is in Kannada, we watch for sure.

U r releasing only HINDI RRR in Delhi.

But Karnataka?



What is the intention?#BoycottRRRinKarnataka pic.twitter.com/bb0331bslb — Umesh Shivaraju (@umesh_anush) March 23, 2022

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka



No respect for karnatak, No respect for our hero @NimmaShivanna pic.twitter.com/5xz7ainADW — Niranjan Swmy HM (@sswmy_NHM) March 23, 2022

Talking about RRR, the fictional period drama is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Apart from Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt the film cast includes Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody too.

Posted By: Ashita Singh