New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Many B-town celebs have spoken about the ongoing farmers' protest in the country, while some received praises and some severe backlash. However, it seems one of Ajay Devgn's fan was quite upset with his tweet on the ongoing protest. Reportedly, a 28-year-old man blocked the actor's car while he was on his way to Film City.

As per Times of India, Ajay Devgn was on his way to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi when this incident took place. The man urged the Tanhaji actor to step out of the car as he wanted to speak to him regarding the farmers' protest. He urged the 51-year-old actor to join the ongoing protest.

The video of the incident, where the man is shouting at Ajay Devgn, has gone viral on the social media platform. In the video, the man is calling Singham actor 'Punjab ka Dushman'.

A visibly deranged man claiming to be a supporter of farmers, stops Ajay Devgn’s moving car and hurls expletives at him for urging farmers to not indulge in violence at the instigation of foreign forces. pic.twitter.com/yHDpaMc84x — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 2, 2021

A scuffle broke out between Ajay Devgn's bodyguard and the man as Devgn's bodyguard asked the man to move away. On seeing this, soon police were called, who took the man in custody and escorted the actor to the studio. Mumbai Police arrested the man under sections 341, 504 and 506 of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had dropped a tweet on farmers' protest after international pop star Rihanna urger people to talk about the issue on her Twitter handle. Ajay wrote, "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn has several films in the pipeline. This year we will see him in not one or two but six films, namely Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, RRR, Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Thank God.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv