Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted to I-T raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap. Read on to what happened in the 2013 raid.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ongoing raid at the properties of Bollywood celebs including Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and entertainment agencies is creating a buzz. On Thursday, the I-T Department officials released a statement wherein they told that they have unearthed a discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore.

As soon as the raid news broke out, several political leaders including, Tejashwi Yadav and NCP minister Nawab Malik said that the Modi government is conducting the raid. According to them, Taapsee and Anurag are being targetted for criticising the policies of the Centre. Now, in the midst of all this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted on the matter.

During an interaction with journalists at IWPC (Indian Women's Press Corps) she said, "First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013. It "wasn't an issue (in 2013). It's an issue now."

She continued, "Answer it for the hypocrisy or answer it, saying from then this is happening till now, what's the matter. In the national interest, do we want to know if there is some evasion happening?"

Not revealing details on the outcome of the 2013 raids, Nirmala Sitharaman concluded by saying, "I don't know. I am not commenting on a particular case. But if that relates to particular names I want to ask - should we raise questions whether there were a serious omission and commission or should we raise a question about 'oh it's happening now? Please look back. It happened in 2013."

Meanwhile, I-T officials have carried out searches across 30 locations in Pune and Mumbai including, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and CEOs of celebrity and talent management companies Exceed and KWAN.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv