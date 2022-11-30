‘Why Actors And Not Directors Are Blamed’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Consecutive Box Office Duds

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about the poor performances of his recent films – Photograph, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Heropanti 2, which tanked at the box office.

Talking about this, Nawaz said that he is not bothered about his films underperforming at the box office.

During an interview with News18, he said: "Picture chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega (No matter how my movie fares, I will remain relevant.)."

Talking about how hard work keeps him going, he said, "I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I’m doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that a film doesn’t work at the box office.

"Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when a film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, 'Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi'."

Citing Shah Raukh Khan's example, he further said, "For example, when a star like Shah Rukh Khan, who has massive fan following around the world, comes on board a film, he literally serves those fans on a platter to the director.

"If the film still doesn't work despite all of that, then it's not Shah Rukh Khan's fault because wo toh thaali mein itni saari audience de raha hai na director ko (He is catering to a vast crowd).

"This clearly means that either the director or the story is at fault. Nobody blames them. So, I'm not really bothered about all these things."

Nawazuddin will next be seen in Haddi directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Additionally, he has three other projects in the works: Noorani Chehre, co-starring Nupur Sanon, Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur and Jogira Sara Ra Ra also starring Neha Sharma.