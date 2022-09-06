Why A Non-Bailable Warrant Has Been Issued Against Sapna Chaudhary; Know All About The Case

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against Sapna Chaudhary on Tuesday in a 4 year-old-case of cheating. And, now it is being reported that Haryana's popular dancer, singer Sapna can surrender in court.

According to reports, if Sapna failed to appear in court, she will be arrested and just to avoid any arrest-like scenario, Sapna will surrender to Lucknow court soon.

In November 2021, a court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi issued a warrant against Sapna Chaudhary in this case. Following this Chaudhary applied for interim bail which was granted.

Earlier, Sapna Chaudhary was released on two sureties of 20-20 thousand and on filing a personal bond till May 25 and now that the time is up, Sapna Chaudhary is required to appear in court.

But, What is the matter?

Let us tell you, this case dates back to 2018, in that year in October Sapna Chaudhary was to do a dance program in Smriti Upvan, Lucknow. Sapna did not perform in that for which she was paid by organisers in advance.

When Sapna did not reach the venue till 10 pm, the crowd created a ruckus demanding a refund of the ticket money. After the uproar, a case was registered on 14 October 2018 on behalf of Inspector Firoz Khan at Ashiana police station in Lucknow.

The case was registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that the popular Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor joining any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant. The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.