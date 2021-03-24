Music director Vishal Dadlani has also made the official announcement of Pathan by taking to his official social media handle. Read on to know more about the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback in films after 3 years and how. Yes, the actor's all set to come with his much-awaited YRF film Pathan. And this time he has charged Rs 100 crore for his role. It's true! With this SRK has become the highest-paid actor in India.

According to a tweet, Shah Rukh is now the only actor to be paid so much.

BREAKING NEWS : Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the " Highest Paid Actor " in India now. He charged whopping " 100 cr " for #Pathan. pic.twitter.com/oGz5bI8yGH — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 21, 2021

Meanwhile, addressing the tweet music director and singer Vishal Dadlani responded saying, "No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk!... More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs!"

No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! 🙏🏽🤘🏽

The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk!



More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/o4SKAZnprX — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 24, 2021

Pathan is an action thriller which is being directed by Siddharth Anand also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the key roles. In the film, John will be seen essaying the role of a villain.

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen in 2018's Zero which was a sci-fi drama starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the leads. Apart from Pathan SRK has also joined hands with Alia Bhatt for her new venture 'Darlings' which has Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew in the leads. Alia will also be seen in the film playing an important role.

So guys, talking about Pathan's official announcement by Vishal Dadlani, what do you have to say about it?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal