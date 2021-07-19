Priyanka Chopra rang her 39th birthday on July 18, 2021, Sunday when her hubby, singer and actor Nick Jonas gifted her a bottle of wine. Scroll down to know how much it costs.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most famous global celebrities, all across the world now. And therefore, she received some exclusive and expensive gifts from her celebrity friends from all over. But there's hardly anything that beats the gift sent by one's hubby.

Yes, we are talking about Nick Jonas who gifted her lady love with a bottle of wine. If you are wondering what's so special about it? Then wait till you get to know how much the wine costs. On her 39th birthday, PeeCee received one of the best presents from her singer husband who showered his love on her by sending her a bottle of wine named The 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild which priced around ₹131,375.

You read that right! The 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild is a rare collection of wine and the cost price of the special edition has been listed on drinkandco.com. It is a 750 ML bottle which was with merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her bottle. The picture featured a wine glass, white flowers, toy bottles and candles. Captioning the image, she wrote, "(love) you @nickjonas."

Well, if you are thinking that this is the only expensive gift Nick has bought for Priyanka, then you are wrong. PeeCee's hubby has been gifting her quite a few thoughtful presents to impress her before they were even married. Talking about her engagement ring, Nick while talking to a radio show, revealed, "All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany's. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany's and at that point, I just said, guys, I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job."

Well, now that's impressive, isn't it?

What are your thoughts on Nick's birthday gift to Priyanka? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal